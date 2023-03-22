by livesicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

It is the first Italian airport to acquire this equipment built in the United States 2′ OF READING PALERMO – It was inaugurated today in the presence of the Consul General of the United States in Naples, Tracy Roberts-Pounds, of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo airport, new baggage check machine inaugurated appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.