World

Usa, in an audio Trump admits to having taken files from the Pentagon

Usa, in an audio Trump admits to having taken files from the Pentagon

WASHINGTON. Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges that he withheld a classified Pentagon document on a potential attack on Iran, several sources told CNN, undermining the his thesis according to which he would have declassified all the documents seized by the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago residence. The audio would indicate that Trump is aware he retained classified material after he left the White House, according to CNN.

