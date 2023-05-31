Usa, in an audio Trump admits to having taken files from the Pentagon

WASHINGTON. Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges that he withheld a classified Pentagon document on a potential attack on Iran, several sources told CNN, undermining the his thesis according to which he would have declassified all the documents seized by the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago residence. The audio would indicate that Trump is aware he retained classified material after he left the White House, according to CNN.