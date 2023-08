On Sunday, the authorities in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, ordered the shutdown of all electronic billboards in the city. The decision was made after some pornographic videos were broadcast on a billboard positioned in a central street of the city on Saturday evening. Police said they had arrested a person suspected of tampering with the billboard: he added that he had pending economic issues with the company that manages the billboards, and that he would have acted in retaliation.

