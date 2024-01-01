Resident (82) found gagged in bathroom after home invasion in Malle: “Victim is very impressed” (Malle)

© MARC HERREMANS – MEDIAHUIS

A violent home invasion took place in Sint-Laurentiusslaan in Oostmalle on Friday. The 82-year-old resident was found gagged, the perpetrator(s) are being traced. It is currently unclear how much loot could be taken.

The facts took place around 4 p.m. in a detached house on Sint-Laurentiusslaan. “The 82-year-old resident was violently attacked in his home,” says Lieselotte Claessens, spokesperson for the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office. According to our information, the elderly man was tied up in his bathroom. A home nurse found the victim during her rounds, after which she immediately notified the emergency services.

The Voorkempen police zone arrived en masse. The perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been caught. “They are being traced,” says the spokesperson. The public prosecutor’s office cannot provide any information about how much loot was taken. According to a neighbor, the loot was considerable and the victim stated that he had “handed over all his valuables.”

“The victim was deeply impressed by the facts and was taken care of by the medical services,” said Claessens.

