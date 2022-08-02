[Epoch Times, August 2, 2022]On August 2, a gas explosion occurred in the homes of residents of a residential area in Pudong, Shanghai. Local residents said they heard a loud bang and felt like the whole house was shaking.

The video posted on the Internet showed that the scene was a mess, the walls on the first floor were blown up, the road was filled with some debris such as furniture and steel bars after the explosion, and some cars parked on the roadside were also smashed. A man was bleeding.

According to the “Xinmin Evening News” report, at 5:50 a.m. on August 2, a gas explosion occurred in a resident’s home in Shanggang San Village, Pudong New Area, Shanghai. The residential building where the explosion occurred was a 5-story brick-concrete residential building. The location of the explosion was in a resident’s home on the first floor. It was suspected that the gas pipeline leaked and exploded. Four people in the house were injured and are being treated in hospital.

Many residents said that they were sleeping when they suddenly heard a loud noise similar to a thunderstorm, followed by the whole house shaking. Regardless of the situation, most of the residents quickly evacuated in their pajamas. At this time, they discovered that the residents’ homes on the first floor exploded, and the air waves shattered the windows of nearby residents’ homes.

Some residents said that the houses where the gas explosion occurred may be rented for groups, and the residents suspected that there may have been illegal gas renovations in them. Some residents said in the video that their room was rented by a group and the wires were pulled. This time, three bunk beds were blown out, damaging her car, and now the house door can’t be closed.

The staff of the neighborhood committee of the community told Jimu News that an explosion occurred in a residential building in the community in the morning, and no open fire was seen. The glass and walls of the house were damaged to a certain extent, and the occupants of this building have been relocated to a nearby hotel.

At 8:25 on August 2, a suspected gas leak and deflagration accident also occurred in a store along the street of Xinlong Garden Building A15, Pangshanhu Community, Jiangling Street, Wujiang District, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province. 2 people were injured in the accident.

