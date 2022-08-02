Home Business Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the national crude steel output was 527 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5% _ Securities Times Network
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the national crude steel output was 527 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5%

2022-08-02 17:50

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Ren Lijun

Securities Times · e company

Ren Lijun

2022-08-02 17:50

Securities Times e Company News, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s Raw Materials Industry Division released the operation of the steel industry in the first half of 2022. From January to May this year, crude steel output increased month by month, and fell for the first time in June. The output in June was 90.73 million tons, a decrease of 5.88 million tons or 3.3% month-on-month. From January to June, the national crude steel output was 527 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 36.45 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5%. Since the beginning of this year, the price of steel has been rising slowly, and continued to decline after reaching the high point of the year in mid-April. According to the monitoring of China Iron and Steel Association, as of the end of June, China‘s comprehensive steel price index was 122.52, down 7.0% from the beginning of the year and 14.0% from the year’s high.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

