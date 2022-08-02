Securities Times e Company News, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s Raw Materials Industry Division released the operation of the steel industry in the first half of 2022. From January to May this year, crude steel output increased month by month, and fell for the first time in June. The output in June was 90.73 million tons, a decrease of 5.88 million tons or 3.3% month-on-month. From January to June, the national crude steel output was 527 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 36.45 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5%. Since the beginning of this year, the price of steel has been rising slowly, and continued to decline after reaching the high point of the year in mid-April. According to the monitoring of China Iron and Steel Association, as of the end of June, China‘s comprehensive steel price index was 122.52, down 7.0% from the beginning of the year and 14.0% from the year’s high.