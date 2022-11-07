Home News Residual loading and selective disembarkation of migrants: what is the meaning
News

Residual loading and selective disembarkation of migrants: what is the meaning

by admin
Residual loading and selective disembarkation of migrants: what is the meaning

ROMA – “Residual loading” and “selective landing”. We are not talking about goods loaded but about rescued migrants. Expressions at the center of a fierce controversy by the opposition because they are considered inhuman since they describe people in difficulty. The first is the phrase that, according to the activists of the Mediterranea Saving Humans, was used by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, responding in Milan to the press to questions about the new approach of the right-wing executive to the issue of humanitarian ships of NGOs that ask Italy to land on the Peninsula the desperate collected in the Mediterranean from damaged boats. The second is related to the same topic and is a journalistic summary of the speech made in these days by the same owner of the Interior Ministry and by other leading exponents of the executive, first of all the Minister of Infrastructures, and former owner of the Interior, during the Count 1, Matteo Salvini.

“Residual load” – It is an expression that would have been used to define the 35 people who forced them to stay on board the Humanity1 ship because they were in good health: the government decided to disembark from the German NGO vessel only migrants in poor health. , women and children.

“Selective landing” – According to left-wing opposition and NGO activists, this term was also used to define in a nutshell the division within the humanitarian boats that entered Italian territorial waters between migrants in poor psycho-physical conditions or in any case fragile (for example women and children) and adults able to return to the sea with the crew on the same vessel flying a foreign flag.

See also  Pnrr, Mite: proposals for over 12 billion for waste plants

You may also like

Feihong-97A UAV debuted at China Air Show or...

Alessandra Fior: “From this Corri in Rosa smiles,...

The world’s top ten medical device companies collectively...

He skids and ends up against a light...

The world’s top ten medical device companies collectively...

Lombardy: Cottarelli hypothesis for the Democratic Party after...

33 new local infections in Beijing, including 1...

The Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses...

Ivrea, Noah’s Ark reopens the doors of the...

The Minister of Education Valditara: “Fresh money for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy