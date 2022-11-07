ROMA – “Residual loading” and “selective landing”. We are not talking about goods loaded but about rescued migrants. Expressions at the center of a fierce controversy by the opposition because they are considered inhuman since they describe people in difficulty. The first is the phrase that, according to the activists of the Mediterranea Saving Humans, was used by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, responding in Milan to the press to questions about the new approach of the right-wing executive to the issue of humanitarian ships of NGOs that ask Italy to land on the Peninsula the desperate collected in the Mediterranean from damaged boats. The second is related to the same topic and is a journalistic summary of the speech made in these days by the same owner of the Interior Ministry and by other leading exponents of the executive, first of all the Minister of Infrastructures, and former owner of the Interior, during the Count 1, Matteo Salvini.

“Residual load” – It is an expression that would have been used to define the 35 people who forced them to stay on board the Humanity1 ship because they were in good health: the government decided to disembark from the German NGO vessel only migrants in poor health. , women and children.

“Selective landing” – According to left-wing opposition and NGO activists, this term was also used to define in a nutshell the division within the humanitarian boats that entered Italian territorial waters between migrants in poor psycho-physical conditions or in any case fragile (for example women and children) and adults able to return to the sea with the crew on the same vessel flying a foreign flag.