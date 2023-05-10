RESOLUTIONS OF ENVELOPE 4 ??? « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality by Redacción) The members of the TSJE court are violating the transparency law of the public sector, fixing electoral fraud by preventing the review of envelope 4 where the ballots that were printed on voting day are found, to In order to make a comparison between what was delivered that day and the current results that appear, the members of the court actually rely on the fact that this envelope was already reviewed in a single, public act, on the day of voting before the closing of the polls. tables, leaving the content recorded in the minutes where the members of each table sign, if at that moment there are no anomalies, no acts of fraud are reported and no incidents are recorded, then it is presumed that everything is fine and everything is approved.

However, that is what the protesters who denounce electoral fraud are asking for, that the content of envelope four be made public again and that the public can verify and compare the results. Lawyer and linguist Tadeo Zarratea exposes the TSJE as an accomplice to the fraud by refusing to open the envelope and he says so in the video below

