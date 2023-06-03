Restart with Doskozil or Babeler? The Red Day of Fate in Linz

Who should lead the SPÖ as chairman out of its crisis of meaning and as the top candidate in the national elections back towards government responsibility – the Burgenland governor Hans Peter Doskozil or the mayor of Traiskirchner Andreas Babler?

Today from 10 a.m., an extraordinary federal party conference will be dedicated to these vital questions for the largest opposition party. It is not the first time that the Linz Design Center is the scene of a party congress that has a major impact on Austria’s domestic politics (see spin-off). At the end, a battle vote will provide the answers. 609 delegates are admitted. What is certain is that Pamela Rendi-Wagner will be missing the most prominent. The outgoing chairwoman, who is turning her back on politics, wants to follow the duel from afar.

Opening speeches

In the previous member survey, Doskozil was just ahead. With 33.7 percent, he took first place ahead of Babler (31.5 percent). At the party congress, one of the decisive factors is how the delegates who previously belonged to the Rendi-Wagner camp will orient themselves.

After the opening and constitution, Doskozil and Babler are given the opportunity to promote themselves and their program in 45-minute speeches. Doskozil will start after a lottery draw. Afterwards, each delegate has the opportunity to step up to the lectern for a maximum of three minutes to speak. In view of the heated mood between the camps for weeks, hours of debate cannot be ruled out.

In the “election campaign,” seven SP state leaders spoke more or less clearly in favor of Doskozil, primarily citing the outcome of the member survey. The heads of the union and the Vienna SPÖ, who had previously supported Rendi-Wagner, are now hiding. Which could actually be the dynamic at the party congress.

The party statute provides clear rules for the final vote: whoever has more valid delegate votes wins. In the event of a stalemate, there is another ballot. Only if this leads to a tie again does the lot decide.

Kreisky against Czettel

Whether Doskozil or Babler prevails – it is not the first contest vote in the party’s history. In 1967 the era of Bruno Kreisky, who prevailed against Hans Czettel by winning such a duel, began.

After the presentation of the election results, the winner has his say again, and then, as the eleventh party chairman, he addresses his concluding words to the SP delegates before the party congress ends, as usual, with “Labour Song” and “International”.

Red duel: who faces each other in Linz

Hans Peter Doskozil

Rendi’s opponent wants the leading role

Name: Hans Peter Doskozil (52)

Hans Peter Doskozil (52) Marital status: married, two children

married, two children Education: Police officer, law studies at the University of Vienna

Police officer, law studies at the University of Vienna rise: Doskozil joined the police after graduating from high school, studied law part-time and worked his way up to the position of state police director in Burgenland. In the meantime he was office manager of the then governor Hans Niessl. Doskozil moved into the limelight during the refugee crisis in 2015. The then Chancellor Werner Faymann took notice of him and brought him into the government as Defense Minister.

Doskozil joined the police after graduating from high school, studied law part-time and worked his way up to the position of state police director in Burgenland. In the meantime he was office manager of the then governor Hans Niessl. Doskozil moved into the limelight during the refugee crisis in 2015. The then Chancellor Werner Faymann took notice of him and brought him into the government as Defense Minister. Function: since 2019 Governor of Burgenland, 2017 to 2019 Provincial Councilor, previously Minister of Defence

since 2019 Governor of Burgenland, 2017 to 2019 Provincial Councilor, previously Minister of Defence Content: Doskozil’s persistent criticism of the now retiring party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner had led to the members’ vote and the current party congress. In the SPÖ, he stands, among other things, for a minimum wage of 2,000 euros net and for a stricter course on asylum issues.

Doskozil’s persistent criticism of the now retiring party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner had led to the members’ vote and the current party congress. In the SPÖ, he stands, among other things, for a minimum wage of 2,000 euros net and for a stricter course on asylum issues. Supporter: One of Doskozil’s most prominent supporters is ex-Chancellor Christian Kern. He also received a lot of approval from Upper Austria: state boss Michael Lindner, the mayor of Linz Klaus Luger and the third president of the state parliament Peter Binder want Doskozil.

Andreas Babler

From provincial mayor to chancellor?

Name: Andreas Babler (50)

Andreas Babler (50) Marital status: married, one child

married, one child Education: Machinist, studied “Political Communication” at the Danube University in Krems

Machinist, studied “Political Communication” at the Danube University in Krems rise: Babler grew up in Traiskirchen, worked as a machine fitter after graduating from high school and later as a shift worker. He was involved in the Socialist Youth, became a municipal councillor, city councilor and finally mayor of Traiskirchen in April 2014. Here is Austria’s largest initial reception center for refugees. With his refugee-friendly course, Babler was successful in local politics. He got 73.1 percent in the municipal council election in 2015, and 71.5 percent in 2020.

Babler grew up in Traiskirchen, worked as a machine fitter after graduating from high school and later as a shift worker. He was involved in the Socialist Youth, became a municipal councillor, city councilor and finally mayor of Traiskirchen in April 2014. Here is Austria’s largest initial reception center for refugees. With his refugee-friendly course, Babler was successful in local politics. He got 73.1 percent in the municipal council election in 2015, and 71.5 percent in 2020. Function: Federal Councilor since this year, Mayor of Traiskirchen since 2014, previously City and Municipal Council

Federal Councilor since this year, Mayor of Traiskirchen since 2014, previously City and Municipal Council Content: Babler represents the left wing of the party and presents himself as “one of many” with casual clothing and as a football fan of St. Pauli. One of his priorities is a reduction in working hours. That and migration issues distinguish him from Doskozil.

Babler represents the left wing of the party and presents himself as “one of many” with casual clothing and as a football fan of St. Pauli. One of his priorities is a reduction in working hours. That and migration issues distinguish him from Doskozil. Supporter: In Upper Austria, ex-SP country chief Birgit Gerstorfer or ex-EU mandater Josef Weidenholzer are among his supporters.

The party conference live

The special party conference of the SPÖ in the Linz Design Center begins today at ten o’clock. We report about it via live blog and via stream on nachrichten.at. In addition, there are ongoing analyzes and assessments of the political department in words and pictures. Christoph Kotanko analyzes the speeches by Doskozil and Babler on ORF III

