“Result of impressive teamwork” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – It is the project with the largest community of structured researchers and new recruits in Emilia-Romagna, thanks to National recovery and resilience plan: 750, to which they will be added another 250 which will be taken on gradually. It involves 23 participating institutionsof which 6 universities, 4 public bodies and public research bodies and 13 private ones.

It will tender 25 million euros – of which the first tranche already after the summer – intended for business financing for industrial research activity e technology transferand can count on a financing of the Pnrr of 110 million euros.

Is called Ecosister (Territorial ecosystem of innovation of Emilia-Romagna), and will push more and more Emilia-Romagna towards the ecological transition of its economic and social system; not alone, because the project integrates with the initiatives that the Region has already activated and will activate in the coming years thanks to the operational programs on the Structural Funds, in a logic of complementarity and strategic coherence.

Today in Bolognanell’Research area of ​​the CNRtook place there first public presentation: an opportunity to bring together and compare the people involved in the many activity foreseen, which as foreseen by the same Pnrr must be completed by February 2026. Present, in addition to the president of the Ecosister Foundation Maurice Sobrerothe regional councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations, Vincenzo Colla, and the Councilor for the School, University, Research and Digital Agenda, Paola Salomoni.

“An important appointment to meet with the entire Ecosister community, to share and propose ideas, to bring together studies, methods and tools on common objectives and ensure maximum effectiveness of the programme, also to multiply its positive impact on the territory- the councilors said Colla and Solomon-. We are facing an extraordinary growth opportunity for our research system, which is already characterized by innovation and sustainability but which must be supported in order to achieve the full ecological transition, not only from an economic point of view. This is also a unique opportunity to hire young talents and to bring together the entire Emilia-Romagna system of institutions, universities and research, intertwined with the High Technology Network. We thank our universities for their ability to create a system and place us among the best European innovation experiences”.

“The opportunity offered by Ecosister and the PNRR for research in the region is unique – declared the president hat -. Numbers say it all: the almost 1,000 researchers involved are the first major result of an impressive team effort that involved all the regional research institutions, universities and organisations. The rapid times required by the Pnrr have stimulated us to a complex planning commitment which however is giving its first results, and already after the summer we will be able to launch the first tenders intended to encourage innovation in many key sectors towards sustainability”.

The Ecosister project

To maintain a leadership role in the international context and remain anchored to the vocations that characterize the Emilia-Romagna region, the project intends to support the ecological transition of the regional economic and social system through a process that transversally involves all sectors, technologies and skills combining digital transition and sustainability with work and the well-being of people and the defense of the environment, in line with the objectives of the Pact for Work and for the Climate, and integrating with regional, national and European programming.

The research and technology transfer activities which will be carried out within the project by the Spokes – the lead partners who follow the various thematic strands – will be crucial for supporting the sustainable transition in many key production sectors for the regional system.

The planned actions they touch different and complementary fieldsfrom new materials to clean energy, from digital manufacturing to sustainable mobility systems, from the circular economy to the use of High Performance Computing and Big Data for the ecological transition. Multiple applications in various production sectors: sustainable agri-food and ecological packaging, green energy production, energy saving and storage, waste reduction and reuse, zero impact construction, energy efficiency of buildings, mobility, transport and logistics, aerospace, tourism, but also health , diagnostics and therapy.

To guarantee the acquisition and accompany the concrete application of the research results towards the production system, the project envisages a broad and capillary program of technology transfer structured in 5 strands: technology transferac acceleration, incubation, training, public engagement. In this program and throughout the project, the contribution of SPECIESthe consortium company of Emilia-Romagna born to promote the sustainable growth of the region through the development ofinnovation and of knowledgel’attractiveness and theinternationalization Of the territory.

