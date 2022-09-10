A case of Dengue virus was identified in Gorizia, Saturday 10 September, in a person who suffered the first symptoms of returning from a trip to Africa. It is a virus that can have serious consequences for health, and that spreads through mosquitoes, which is why the Municipality is currently launching an all-out disinfestation plan on the city.

The Hygiene and Public Health Department of Asugi reported in the morning the ascertainment of a human case of imported Dengue residing in the Isonzo capital. That is, a person contracted the virus abroad, which was then ascertained by our health authorities after returning and the first symptoms.

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes of the genus Aedes. Symptoms include fevers, headache, muscle and joint pain, and in a limited percentage of cases it can lead to life-threatening hemorrhagic fever.

The virus is not transmissible from human to human but the infected person can be bitten by other mosquitoes which could then transmit the virus to other people. For this, the Municipality announces, a disinfestation against mosquitoes will be carried out, as required by law, in the affected area.

The operations will be followed and coordinated by the Regions. The national plan prepared for cases of this kind provides for adulticidal and larvicidal interventions and for the elimination of larval outbreaks for a radius of 200 meters from the place where cases of contagion have occurred.

Having found that in the affected area there are public and private green areas, the mayor Rodolfo Ziberna – in agreement with the commissioner Francesco Del Sordi – has stopped an order that provides for the following operations.

The instructions of the Municipality in view of the disinfestations

Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Indicatively, starting from 19 until the end of the operations in the late evening, the following streets and civics will be disinfected: Pocarini from 1 to 5, Piave from 16 to 17, Torriani from 56 to 66 and from 49 to 67, Vicenza from 1 to 13 / b and from 2 to 10, Bassano from 1 to 5, Venice from 1 to 5 and from 2 to 10, Pavia Brigade from 56 to 102 and from 25 / a to 51, Matteotti from 1 to 15 and from 2 to 14, Gelsi from 1 to 31 / a, from 2 to 18 and from 30 to 36, Gramsci from 2 to 4 and from 5 to 7, Cologne from 2 to 8, from 7 to 13 / a, 17 and from 28 to 30 and the Scrosoppi and della Pace squares of the Municipality of Gorizia.

The common order therefore to all residents, condominium administrators, commercial operators, managers of productive, recreational, sports activities and in general to all those who have the effective availability of open spaces in the area that includes indicatively the streets and civic numbers indicated by close the windows during the hours of execution of the pest control treatment e stay indoors with well-closed windows and doors and suspend the operation of air exchange systems; keep pets indoors and protect their shelters and furnishings (such as bowls and drinking troughs) with plastic sheeting; do not leave the linen exposed outside; before the treatment, collect the vegetables and fruit for immediate use present in the vegetable gardens or, alternatively, protect the plants with plastic sheets in an airtight way.

Vegetables must not be harvested for 72 hours: after their collection and it will be necessary to proceed to an accurate wash before their consumption. Following the treatment it is recommended to proceed with the use of washable or disposable gloves cleaning of furniture, furnishings and games of children left outside that have been exposed to the treatment. In case of accidental contact with the insecticide product, wash the affected part abundantly with soap and water

From Monday, citizens will have to allow access to the staff of the Innovative Services Company of Basiliano in charge of disinfestation and the police forces or Civil Protection, in order to carry out the site inspection and the removal of larval outbreaks also present in the area private.

The Municipality also orders for the next few weeks to: comply with the prescriptions of those in charge of removing larval outbreaks to prevent the same outbreaks from reforming; avoid the definitive or temporary abandonment in public and private open spaces, including terraces, balconies and flat roofs, of containers of any nature and size in which rainwater can collect.

Avoid any collection of stagnant water, even temporary; proceed, in the case of containers that are not abandoned (but under the control of those who own or actually use them), to empty any water contained in them and to arrange them in order to avoid water collection as a result of rain ; otherwise, close them by means of a mosquito net or watertight lid or weekly emptying on the ground, avoiding the introduction of water into the manholes.

Treat the water present in manholes, drain grates, rainwater collection pits, present in privately owned spaces, using products of sure larvicidal efficacy; keep the courtyards and open areas clear of weeds, brushwood and waste of all kinds, arranging them in such a way as to avoid stagnation of rainwater.