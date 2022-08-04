The story of his nephew Michele Saletti: «He left us extraordinary teachings». On Friday 5 November at 11 am the funeral in the Cathedral, the family asks for good works for “its” associations

BELLUNO. The dental practice as a social enterprise. The world of volunteering as a mission. But in the first place there was undoubtedly his family: his wife Paola, who was saved but is still hospitalized at the San Martino hospital; the daughters Angelica, Lieta and Francesca and the grandchildren. The funeral of Dr. Giambattista Arrigoni will be celebrated tomorrow morning, at 11, in the Cathedral. The burial will take place privately, in the meantime the family members invite friends to do good works to the Committee of Understanding, the Cucchini Association and Together you can.

A part of his variegated world, outside the house in via Salce, where in the night between Monday and Tuesday he died from carbon monoxide fumes, from the fire of the electrical panel caused by lightning. The day after the tragedy, all those who were closest to him feel the weight of responsibility for an important legacy alongside the pain: “He was not just any grandfather”, underlines Michele Saletti, Francesca’s son, “but a person who he left extraordinary teachings and, for this, we owe him our gratitude. It won’t be easy, but we must absolutely try it all together ».

There were the Arigoni dentist and the Arrigoni father of volunteering. Each with different facets and none banal: «The grandfather was a great professional, who interpreted the dental practice as a social enterprise. And on Thursday evenings he never missed a meeting of the Rotary Club. His commitment to the world of volunteering was total, given that as a great Catholic he was convinced that we should do good, so that others would do it too. He has contributed to the birth and development of many associations, including in the field of palliative care ».

But there was also Arrigoni, an everyday man, with all his vices and virtues: «On the one hand he loved dark chocolate and on the other he smoked a lot, perhaps too much, considering he was a doctor. Speaking of passions, I also remember the great skiing together in Nevegal and his immense love for the countryside. When he could, at the end of a day’s work, he went to visit the donkeys or played with the little dog Lea, who unfortunately died the other night ».

More than 90 years old, but a man still full of interests and projected into the future: «He was a passionate“ lancista ”in the sense of Lancia cars and also doted on motorcycles, in particular the British Bsa, which he had bought. And then he was still interested in all the latest technological innovations: from the most sophisticated computers to the smartest mobile phones. He knew these were the last moments of his life, but he still looked to the future with great enthusiasm. He left us a great moral legacy, which we will have to collect. We will say goodbye to him tomorrow morning, in the cathedral. In the meantime, I see him with his son Martino and with his friend Carlo Terrible ».