Reutlingen: Welsch machines and tools successful with new approaches News Reutlingen – News Reutlingen Politics Current news on the internet

Reutlingen. Remarkable growth of Welsch Maschinen & Werkzeuge since recent business acquisition. 30th anniversary special.

The Welsch Maschinen & Werkzeuge brand recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The portfolio of the Reutlingen-based company was greatly expanded as a result of modernization and the takeover of the business by PflüMa GmbH in the industrial area. In addition, corresponding special campaigns for end customers, industry and trade are very popular.

Machines and accessories from BOSCH, FLEX and DeWalt are now also being presented in the show room of the Reutlinger Center. With the recently started anniversary sale of the Akku-FLEX devices, a lot of attention was again drawn in the industry. Customers from trade, industry and end customers can count on attractive special discounts when purchasing one or more devices. The Reutlingen store is supported by the manufacturer FLEX – for its own 100th anniversary: ​​in addition to a second battery, many accessories, there is even a free FLEX cordless screwdriver when buying several devices.

“In the last year, the PflüMa turnover doubled and in addition to our proven Kärcher Center program, we were able to add new areas of wood and metal processing from HOLZMANN, JET and PROMAC, as well as TELWIN welding technology, OMCN hydraulic presses and HAZEET workshop equipment,” says Dominik Pfluger, one of the Managing Director. And Patrick Masterson, the second managing director in the group, adds: “The range of products has thus been greatly expanded and the areas of service, repairs, rental equipment and on-site services have also been expanded”. Together they can be proud of a turnover of almost 3 million euros last year.

And they are sure that there will be other attractive special and service offers from the product range from cleaning, saws and drills to cut-off machines in the future. And the craft businesses, industry and private customers from their catchment area – which extends from Sindelfingen, Böblingen via the Zollern Neckar-Alb with Tübingen and Reutlingen, Metzingen, to Esslingen – will thank you for it.

For future growth, Dominik Pfluger and Patrick Masterson and their 8 employees rely on competent, holistic advice and the rapid availability of all devices, accessories, cleaning agents or spare parts. With our own repair workshop and on-site services, the basis has been created.

