The smeared Big Bench in Revine (from fb)

“Nice place to see the world ending” the writing left by a vandal who now risks having to pay for the restoration work. The Municipality is already on his trail

Diego Bortolotto

July 27, 2022

COME BACK. It had been inaugurated at the end of last year and has become, in a few months, one of the most popular tourist attractions of Lake. But it had not done with the vandals, the Big Bench, the giant yellow bench installed on the mountain behind the town, where it can be reached with a twenty-minute walk from the church parking lot.

“Nice place to see the world ending”, that is “a nice place to see the end of the world” the writing left the other night by an unknown yellow spray vandal. The damage is limited: a repaint should suffice. However, the Municipality, which has been striving for years to enhance tourism, including local tourism, wants to investigate the matter and, if possible, catch the hooligan. That, in addition to paying for the work out of his own pocket, he could also take a complaint.

