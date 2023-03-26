The 2023 summer and fall sailing season starts today

Xiamen Airport will open 4 more international routes

Fly to Paris, Osaka, Hanoi, and Yangon respectively; domestic routes include Dandong, Qinhuangdao, etc.

Xiamen Evening News (Reporter Xu Nafang) From 00:00 today to October 28, the national civil aviation began to implement the flight plan for the 2023 summer and autumn season (hereinafter referred to as the “new season”). According to the statistics of the civil aviation advance flight plan, the total number of flight slots approved by Xiamen Airport in the new flight season reached 3,902 sorties/week (excluding international scheduled passenger flights), an increase of 6.8% compared with the plan for the summer and autumn flight season in 2019. According to market research and forecasts, Xiamen Airport is expected to carry out 500-520 flights per day after the season change, and the maximum number of passengers guaranteed per day during the peak summer season is expected to reach 75,000.

Previously, a number of airlines announced that they would open, resume, and increase the number of flights to and from Xiamen in the new season. For example, Urumqi Airlines opened the Urumqi-Wuhan-Xiamen route for the first time today, with four flights a week. Hainan Airlines newly launched Xiamen-Changsha-Urumqi and Xiamen-Zhengzhou-Harbin routes, with one flight per day. Shandong Airlines has added and expanded the Xiamen-Kunming route, with one flight per day. Xiamen Airlines also announced that in the new flight season, it will successively open the Xiamen-Hanoi and Xiamen-Wuhan-Xinzhou routes, and resume the Xiamen-Osaka and Xiamen-Yangon routes.

According to Xiamen Airport, in terms of domestic routes, there are 29 domestic passenger airlines operating at Xiamen Airport in the new season, including Xiamen Airlines, Shandong Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines. There are 147 domestic routes in operation, including new Dandong, Qinhuangdao, Yanji, Yulin, Xishuangbanna, Zhangjiakou and other routes; increased Daxing, Changsha, Chongqing, Xi’an, Haikou, Guilin, Lijiang and other routes. In terms of international (regional) routes, Xiamen Airport will operate 25 international (regional) routes. On the basis of the existing routes, four international routes will be added: Xiamen⇌Paris, Xiamen⇌Osaka, Xiamen⇌Hanoi, and Xiamen⇌Yangon.

The reporter browsed platforms such as Ctrip.com and Qunar.com and found that the overall flight fare has shown a slight downward trend recently. In the next month, Xiamen will fly to Changsha, Zhengzhou, Huangshan, Nanchang and other destinations with low-cost air tickets within 400 yuan. Data from a civil aviation travel service platform also shows that since March, the average price paid for air tickets on domestic routes has been around 946 yuan, a slight decrease from the previous month; the average price of inbound and outbound air tickets for domestic airlines is about 4,400 yuan, a decrease of about 8% from the previous month. , about 27% lower than in January.

Xiamen Airport reminds that after the season changes, airlines will adjust their flight plans. Passengers should pay attention to the official website of the airline they are flying in advance, or call the 24-hour service hotline of Xiamen Airport at 0592-96363 for the latest flight information. In case of flight delays or cancellations, passengers are requested to actively cooperate with the airline and airport staff.