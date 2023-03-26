Home News China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph
China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph

China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Metaverse: in 2023 China will overtake the West

According to the GlobalData report – a global data analytics and consulting firm – during 2023, China will establish itself as the leading country of the metaverse overtaking the West. In fact, the Asian giant has strongly increased investments in a sector that can be considered of primary importance due to its potential and the repercussions it will have on the future of the economy.

The report explains that the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and 6G will allow China to configure itself as the main hub of the digital ecosystem. Indeed, while global interest appears to be in a downturn – investment has cooled markedly across the world in 2023 – China is the only country that has continued to pursue its goal of becoming an industry leader. To date it excels, followed by the United States and South Korea.

Current interaction of countries with the metaverse and related technologies. Source: GlobalData.

