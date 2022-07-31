Home News Riccione, crossed the tracks in the station: two girls hit and killed by a High Speed ​​train
News

Riccione, crossed the tracks in the station: two girls hit and killed by a High Speed ​​train

by admin
Riccione, crossed the tracks in the station: two girls hit and killed by a High Speed ​​train

RIMINI – Two girls, still unidentified, were hit and killed by a high-speed train in transit at the station of Riccione (Rimini) bound for Milan. It happened around 7. From the first information, the two young women were seen arriving at the station and trying to cross the tracks, staggering.

Investigations are underway by the Railway Police. Rail traffic has been suspended between Rimini and Cattolica, towards Ancona and substitutive services for regional trains by buses are being prepared.

See also  The secretary of the Changde Municipal Party Committee follows Zhang Gaoli's wife to indulge him to take care of his mistress (Photo) Yang Yiwen | Official |

You may also like

Forge ahead bravely along the road of strengthening...

Typhoon “Sunda” affects the continuous high temperature in...

He hides the money in the photocopier, forgets...

The opening ceremony of the China National Version...

The Borgo La Martella of Matera is twinned...

Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front...

Covid Italia, bulletin of 30 July 2022: update...

Expert analysis on why Chinese rocket wreckage often...

Revenge Porn, twenty years old, puts on the...

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy