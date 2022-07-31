RIMINI – Two girls, still unidentified, were hit and killed by a high-speed train in transit at the station of Riccione (Rimini) bound for Milan. It happened around 7. From the first information, the two young women were seen arriving at the station and trying to cross the tracks, staggering.

Investigations are underway by the Railway Police. Rail traffic has been suspended between Rimini and Cattolica, towards Ancona and substitutive services for regional trains by buses are being prepared.