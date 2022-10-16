12:30

Shoah: Dureghello, today more than ever a significant anniversary

“Today more than ever this anniversary becomes significant and important, just as the presence of the institutions by our side this year was significant.” This was stated by Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, at the ceremony at the Tempio Maggiore, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the raiding of the Ghetto and the deportation of Roman citizens of Jewish religion. “An important anniversary was that of the round-up of the Jews from the city of Rome, because it was in the whole city that they went to take them, snatching them from their homes and their loved ones – stressed Dureghello -. After so many years it is even more significant to remember not only the memory, but the brutality and tragicity of that raid that was carried out by the Nazi troops accompanied by the fascists who wanted to deprive those people of dignity and life after having oppressed and sacrificed them with racist laws “