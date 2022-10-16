Work Sunday for the center-right, intent on building the government team but above all on mending the rift between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi. A hand extended by Fdi to the managers of Forza Italia. Crosetto: no one wants to govern without Fi.
The key points
- Shoah: Meloni, Nazi-Fascist fury memory of all Italians
- Rosato, supportive of emergencies; with Pd and M5s little in common
- Camera: Bonetti, Zan? Pd do not use it as a flag
- Crosetto, nobody wants to create a government without Forza Italia
- Rampelli (FdI), it will take a few days to mend
- Barelli (FI), we will go to consultations together
- Casini, a thrilling start, the government will be born weak
- Shoah: Dureghello, today more than ever a significant anniversary
- Senate: Sisto, among friends, being sent to that country is a must
- Pd: Provenzano, with M5s possible agreements, Third pole ambiguous
- Shoah: La Russa, a roundup of the darkest pages of history
- Shoah: Conte, black page not to be deleted
- Shoah: Letta, 16 survived
-
Shoah: Dureghello, today more than ever a significant anniversary
“Today more than ever this anniversary becomes significant and important, just as the presence of the institutions by our side this year was significant.” This was stated by Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, at the ceremony at the Tempio Maggiore, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the raiding of the Ghetto and the deportation of Roman citizens of Jewish religion. “An important anniversary was that of the round-up of the Jews from the city of Rome, because it was in the whole city that they went to take them, snatching them from their homes and their loved ones – stressed Dureghello -. After so many years it is even more significant to remember not only the memory, but the brutality and tragicity of that raid that was carried out by the Nazi troops accompanied by the fascists who wanted to deprive those people of dignity and life after having oppressed and sacrificed them with racist laws “
-
Shoah: Calenda, fight all forms of anti-Semitism
“Remembering is a civic duty. The round-up of the Ghetto of Rome and the deportation of 1259 people is a wound that will never be able to heal. This is why we must continue to fight relentlessly against all forms of intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and totalitarianism ”. So Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, on Twitter.
-
Senate: Sisto, among friends, being sent to that country is a must
“Forza Italia’s failure to vote for the election of Ignazio La Russa to the presidency of the Senate was a gesture of affection and protection towards Silvio Berlusconi who complained that he had not been treated well in the negotiations for the formation of the Meloni government”. This was declared by the senator of Fi Francesco Paolo Sisto, guest of Maria Latella’s Caffe della Domenica on Radio 24. “Among friends, sending to that country is a must, episodes like this must happen to strengthen the coalition – added Sisto, commenting on the bickering in the classroom between Berlusconi and La Russa -, the lack of legitimate subtitles more, a comma is exchanged for an exclamation point. I share the same football passion with Ignazio ».