After the defeat in the Champions League against Chelsea, Milan restarts from the championship: at the Bentegodi they challenge Salvatore Bocchetti’s new Verona. Kick-off on Sunday at 8.45pm. The Gialloblù come from four consecutive defeats, while the Rossoneri overtook Juventus in their last league match.

How they arrive — Milan are the only undefeated away team in Serie A in 2022 (in 13 games, nine wins and four draws) and are one of three teams (among those present in both last and current season) unbeaten away from home in the top five five European leagues (Barcelona and Manchester City the other two). In case of victory in Verona, the Rossoneri for the first time in their history would collect at least seven wins in the first ten league games for three consecutive seasons. Four defeats in a row for the Gialloblù so far: the team has not collected five consecutive knockouts in Serie A since May 2018 (seven in that case, the season then closed with relegation).

Statistics and precedents — Pioli's men have won five of the last seven matches in Serie A against Verona (2N) and have found success in the last three games against the Gialloblù in order of time. Milan have not achieved four consecutive victories against Verona since the period between 1978 and 1983. The two teams have not drawn at Bentegodi in the league since December 17, 2000 (goals by Emiliano Bonazzoli and Massimo Ambrosini). In the last eight home games of the Venetians, three wins for the hosts and five for the Rossoneri.

The tip: Over 2.5 — Four of AC Milan’s last five league games have ended with more than two total goals scored. Over 2.5 can also be a good game against Verona: Bet365’s 1.80 proposal, Goldbet’s and Better’s 1.75.

The point about odds — For bookmakers, Milan have more chances of winning: the sign 2 is proposed by 1.64 by Planetwin, 1.55 by Snai and Sisal. The eventual success of Verona is rated 6.25 by Sisal, 6 by Goldbet and Bet365. The X remains at 4.25 for Snai, 4.20 on Pokerstars and Betfair. Henry and his teammates in the games played so far have beaten an average of 11 corners each game, the Rossoneri are still at 9. That Bocchetti’s team to score the most corners is quoted 3.75 by 888Sport and Leovegas, 3.40 on Bet365. While the Over 9.5 corner is proposed 1.87 by 888Sport and Leovegas, 1.83 on Snai. Both Henry and Hien have scored four yellow cards so far, a card for the French striker is worth 4, for the Swedish defender 3.75.

The markers — Two possible outsiders could decide the Bentegodi challenge. Pay attention to the statistics: Messias actively participated in at least one goal in all three matches played in A against Verona. Goal in the first leg and return with Crotone in 2020/21, assist in the May match with the Rossoneri shirt. Scorer at any time of the match is proposed 3.50 by the bookie. Tonali's only double in the league came against the Gialloblù: those are also his last two goals in A. A goal to break free is valued at 7.50.

Probable formations — The new coach Bocchetti will have to do without Ceccherini disqualified, to be evaluated by Lazovic. In Milan Pioli confirms Brahim Diaz from 1 ‘and a possible opportunity also for Krunic.

Verona (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Hien, Gunter, Cabal; Faraoni, Veloso, Tameze, Doig; Hrustic, Verdi; Henry.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusan; Kalulu, Cage, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

