World

Four inmates are dead in Evin prison, Tehran, and others 61 have remained wounded following the clashes that broke out yesterday. This was announced by the official news agency Irna, according to which i quattroinmates in the special section of those convicted of robberies and financed crimesdied as a result of inhalations of the smoke caused in thefire started in the prison sewing workshop.
Ten of the injured were hospitalized, while the other 51 in the prison outpatient clinic, in another section where it would be the Italian Alessia Piperno is detained, arrested on 28 September as part of the demonstrations against the Tehran regime. According to Irna, during yesterday’s clashes and fire, some prisoners tried to escapebut they were blocked.

