The man’s conditions worsened over the hours

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. The conditions of the 80-year-old cyclist worsened over the hours and on Friday 26 August he was involved in a road accident in Pasquaro, a hamlet of Rivarolo Canavese.

The dynamics are uncertain. It seems that the pensioner was hit by a car whose driver immediately rescued him.

The 80-year-old was transported to the Chivasso hospital where he is currently on a reserved prognosis.