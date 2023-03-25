Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2023-03-25 05:58:17

Rizhao Daily/Rizhao News Network News On the afternoon of March 24, the province’s forest and grassland fire prevention and control work deployment and promotion meeting was held. The city organized a viewing at the Rizhao sub-venue, and the deputy mayor Lu Xiangyong participated.

The meeting emphasized that spring has always been a time when forest and grassland fires frequently occur in our province. Departments at all levels must clearly understand the severe situation they are facing, firmly establish the concept of “prevention is the premise, control is the key, and rescue is the bottom line”, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency for doing a good job in forest and grassland fire prevention and fighting, and resolve risks in the bud , Before the disaster. It is necessary to focus on publicity and education, control of wild fire use, and hidden danger investigation and management, deepen source governance, and improve essential prevention capabilities. Based on the standards of fire prevention and disaster rescue, we must implement precise policies, promptly and quickly deal with sudden fires, and achieve “five in place” in early warning monitoring, emergency preparation, early fire disposal, organization of rescue, and on-duty duty. It is necessary to strictly implement the responsibility of the local party committee and government, the supervision responsibility of the department, the main responsibility of the forest management unit, and the grid management responsibility of the management and maintenance personnel, so as to ensure the continuous stability of the forest and grassland fire prevention situation in the province. (Reported by Chen Yutong, an all-media reporter from Rizhao Newspaper)