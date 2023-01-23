Maotu celebrates the new year and celebrates the New Year happily. This event is full of “New Year flavor”!

Source: Rizhao Cultural Center Release time: 2023-01-23 11:46:32

The earth welcomes the spring, and Vientiane is renewed. On January 22, 2023 (the first day of the first lunar month), hosted by the Rizhao Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and undertaken by the Rizhao Municipal Cultural Center, the “New Journey of Sail·Happy Chinese Year” Rizhao Spring Festival cultural simulcast event – New Year’s greetings from the Rizhao Cultural Center The party was held in the Stars Theater of Rizhao Cultural Center.

The event takes the form of a combination of online and offline, with the theme of “Set Sail on a New Journey·Happy Chinese Year”, and through various art forms, it fully demonstrates the main theme of happiness, confidence, tenacity and forge ahead. The whole event was rich in content and diverse in form, and various types of programs such as songs, operas, recitations, intangible cultural heritage skills demonstrations, calligraphy and painting blessings, etc., fully conveyed the spirit of the people to work hard and move forward with courage.

New folk music “Xin Man Jiang Hong”

Song “Dantu”

Folk Music Ensemble “Cuckoo”

Poetry recitation “Forward Courageously”

Kyoka “Rihwafu”

Fishing Drum Book “Beat the Fishing Drum and Worship the New Year”

Song “Northern Tea”

Erhu Ensemble “War Horse Galloping”

Song and Dance “The Title Song of Love”

The event kicked off in the festive new folk music “Xin Man Jiang Hong”. Song “Dantu”, folk music ensemble “Cuckoo”, poem recitation “Forward Bravely”, Beijing song “Ode to Pear Blossom”, Yugu book “Beat the Fishing Drum to Worship the New Year”, song “Northern Tea”, erhu ensemble “War Horse Galloping” “, singing and dancing “The Main Song of Love” and other programs were staged in turn, and they were brilliant, presenting New Year blessings for the Year of the Rabbit in the Year of the Rabbit.

Pass on skills

Calligraphy to send blessings

During the period, the display of spreading skills and the blessing of calligraphy attracted many citizens to participate, and the atmosphere was enthusiastic and applauded continuously. Xin Xiaorong, a villager of Daxiangdian Village, took his children to watch the performance and applauded again and again: “It’s great to see such a wonderful festival right at our doorstep!”

The entire event was broadcast live on new media platforms. Among them, the Rizhao live broadcast platform of Dazhong.com had a total of more than 111,500 views, and the Shandong Public Culture Cloud had a total of more than 30,000 views, creating a strong festive atmosphere of joy and festivities in the city.