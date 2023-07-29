Road homicide investigation after the death of two 17-year-olds in Canosa – News

The Trani Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for road homicide to clarify the accident that took place last Thursday in Canosa di Puglia, in the north of Bari, in which Domenico Di Nunno and Antonio Lovino, both 17, died. In the register of suspects, as a due act, the 44-year-old man originally from Barletta who was driving the van that collided with the motorbike on which the victims were traveling was registered. The magistrate who coordinates the investigations by the local police officers, Francesco Aiello, ordered the autopsy and on Monday the professor Antonio De Donno of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Bari Polyclinic will be appointed. The autopsy investigations could be carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies will then be handed over to the families. The funerals of the 17-year-olds, who were also classmates, will take place in the Canosa sports hall.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

