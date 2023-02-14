Home News Road maintenance in Álamos – El Diario
One of the issues that most afflicts the citizens of Pereira is the poor state of some of the city’s roads; For this reason, the municipal administration has been executing road maintenance works in different sectors of the Risaraldense capital.

Through contract No. 4059 of 2022, the municipal mayor’s office awarded the Construvial Pereira consortium the construction and/or maintenance of rigid concrete roads for a period of 5 months in which a total of $5,711,613,489 million will be invested.

In this way, the maintenance of the asphalt folder began on Calle 14 with Carrera 27, in front of Parque Los Estudiantes in the Álamos sector, where the advanced deterioration of the road was evidenced, due to the application of hydraulic concrete, after of the sewerage installation for a building next to the place.

On the site, the scarification of the folder and the demolition of the hydraulic concrete were carried out; likewise, a layer of the MDC-19 Asphalt mix was applied; therefore, an area of ​​350 square meters was covered.

