Who else is excited for Disneyland’s Toontown to reopen?

While the reopening of the area itself has just been delayed, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened last month. While we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the land, Disneyland has just unveiled the Cast Member costumes!

According to Disney, the costuming team wanted to prioritize inclusion in the costume design, focusing on the look being comfortable, functional, and also fashionable.

The mix-and-match costumes are made of breathable fabric, come in inclusive sizing, and have optional accessories that Cast Members can use to show their personalities.

The costume designers expressed how great it was to include the Cast Members in the design process and get their feedback. Tyler Girdner, an entertainment character host said that “having different pieces for different body types and different personalities is a really cool step forward.”

This land will now reopen on March 19th, but you can check out the upgrade it got in the middle of January right here. As always, be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

