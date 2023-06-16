Home » Road rehabilitation works are advancing in Miravalle, Sonsonate
Road rehabilitation works are advancing in Miravalle, Sonsonate

The field staff of the Sonsonate mayor’s office continue with road restoration work in Miralvalle through the “Build Streets and Roads” program. With this work, the aim is to improve connectivity in the area and benefit the inhabitants.

In the initial phase of the project, street preparation tasks were carried out, such as the profiling of the land, the removal of brush, the relocation of large stones and the construction of ditches. To carry out these tasks, machinery provided by the municipality was used.

The second stage of the project is currently under development, which focuses on improving the streets through the application of select material and the soil-cement technique. These measures will contribute to guaranteeing the durability of the works. The work is expected to be completed within a maximum period of 5 weeks, before the rainy season.

