Road still blocked in Fontanelice after the flood, the appeal of the inhabitants – News

“Unfortunately, three months after the heavy rains and subsequent floods that hit the Apennines and caused hundreds of huge landslides throughout our territory, the situation is still like this”. They say this by presenting themselves in a video appeal and indicating the disastrous conditions of the road where they live and work in farms, kiosks and agritourisms, representatives of a community of inhabitants of Fontanelice, precisely on the provincial road 33, called via della Renana which connects the provinces of Bologna and Ravenna through the Tuscan-Romagnolo Apennines.

“Unfortunately – continues the story of the inhabitants – what the institutions tell us is that there are no funds to be able to fix these roads, there are no projects, but what we ask is your help so that this very important road is reopened or that at least we who live on these lands, on these roads, be given permission to be able to clean the road and be able to reopen it. This is because there are so many families and dozens of companies that put their own safety and security at risk every day passing through the municipal road called Strappo di Pantani or Salita del Cane, which is a very dangerous road, very narrow and with very steep slopes”.

“We are not here to ask for money – they underline in their appeal – but we just want our road to be reopened for everyone’s safety and security. Unfortunately, winter is upon us and if what we are faced with is the evacuation of our families and our companies we cannot stand still. We are only a small part of the people who live and work on this important artery. What we ask is only that you share this video so that we can make our voices heard with all the institutions, with all the people who have powers to be able to do something.

Help us – they conclude in the video to the applause of those present, who put their hands over their hearts – so that this road will finally be reopened. A thousand thanks”.

