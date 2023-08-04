The Surprising Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate: The Land of Taste

Food and health The Land of Taste

Health also depends on the food we eat. Do you know which one is healthier? You would never imagine it. It will make you really happy.

When it comes to health, which is the most precious gift we have, although even today there are still many, indeed too many, people of all ages who do not realize it, we ask pay more attention to what you eat. It is not for nothing that we continue to reiterate that in order to live better and longer we should start eating as properly as possible,

This means don’t go hungry and perpetually putting oneself on a stick, because this is not good for either our physique nor for our psyche, which often go hand in hand, but simply include healthy food in our diet. Which means avoiding like the plague the one rich in too much fat, seasoned, salty and sugary exaggeration.

Another trick is to never overdo the portions of food. In this way we could also, to be honest, allow ourselves a few more small sins of gluttony. In addition to this we must in no way eliminate pasta and rice from our diet, as many mistakenly believe. Just use little seasoning and focus on a light one. And here, too, the tip to be careful with quantity is always worthwhile.

Food and health, what to eat and what to drink

Let’s not even be persuaded to drink constantly, thanks to the thirst that is felt in this hot summer of 2023, carbonated and super sugary drinks. Rather we aim at della good fresh water but not frozen. If we want we can too aromatize it with lemon or mint. They are excellent as well herbal tea draining to sip during the day, even fresh. Yes also at green tea.

Returning to dietwe try to eat more fresh seasonal fruits and vegetablesand but also the dry one, especially the walnuts. 30 g a day is enough to be used as a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack. Never skip the 3 main meals and from now on you can enjoy more even a super delicious food that you would never expect. Indeed it is the healthiest ever. Name out!

Dark chocolate is the healthiest food ever

We will certainly all be happy to ascertain that it is the exquisite dark and pure or 75% chocolate. The food of the gods is great for keep the mood up but it’s also the best for the skin, intestines, brain and heart. Clearly we must not abuse it especially in this period where the temperatures are quite high.

Besides, it would be manly to eat no more than 4 squares per day to stay fit and with a beautiful smile on your face. Among other things, if we play sports it can also reveal itself a fantastic energy besides a lot gluttonous. Finally, be careful not to opt for the one enriched with particular fillings or flavors that can raise the caloric values.

