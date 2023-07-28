Roadblock rammed: young people raced through Linz in stolen cars

A police patrol noticed the two vehicles coming from Unionstraße on Landwiedstraße in the early hours of Thursday morning. The police tried to stop the cars that had been stolen by the young people, but failed. The young people of Linz – between 14 and 18 years old – stepped on the gas and raced away in the direction of the Europastraße.

One of the fleeing vehicles collided with a patrol car that had positioned itself at a roadblock. The teenagers jumped out of the car and fled. However, one of them was caught and arrested. Three more in the course of the subsequent manhunt. The second stolen vehicle was found a few streets away shortly afterwards – also in an accident. Without occupants.

The stolen cars were secured. The crew of the patrol car that had been rammed was taken to the UKH with minor injuries.

