People value your leadership and see you as a role model more than you think. This truth will be particularly evident in the coming weeks. Your words and actions will have a greater impact than usual, which will extend far beyond the sphere of your acquaintances. In light of this, Capricorn, I invite you to strengthen your sense of responsibility. Make sure your integrity is flawless. One last tip: be an inspiration to others without making them feel indebted to you.