Football takes away, football returns. And in Lopetegui, having dried his tears after the last words as a Sevilla manager, after the bitterness of the treatment suffered in Seville, there is the possibility of immediately finding another bench in England. Wolverhampton are looking for a new manager and have set their sights on the coach they have been following for several years.

Lopetegui officially left Seville without rancor, but taking off, as reported by AS, a … pebble. “I spent a piece of my life here that left indelible traces on the showcase but also in my heart. I am very grateful to Monchi for coming to visit me in Madrid and for convincing me. He succeeded, among other things, in a lunch which I also paid for. I leave but with the respect of my players and fans, it is difficult to ask for more. I have no grudge, only gratitude. I keep the memory of three and a half historical years and I keep them close. I am a man football, I understand many things and I try to adapt. I don’t know if I will return, but I will certainly not forget “. Or maybe yes, considering that as reported by Athletic it is a step away from signing with Wolverhampton.

Much, if not all, depends on how long it will take to convince Lopetegui, who after saying goodbye to Sevilla, must close other aspects far more substantial than a business lunch. Nothing, however, that seems insurmountable. And after that, his agent Mendes could open the doors of the Wolves leadership to him to replace Bruno Lauge. If the operation were to materialize, it would be an arrival … postdated. Lopetegui had already said yes to the Wolves but before the signing came the call from the Spanish Football Federation which asked and obtained the availability of the Basque coach to coach the national team. Curiously, however, Lopetegui could experience the same fate that he suffered. The times to go on the bench, against Chelsea, would be too short. Therefore, the Wolves would still be in the hands of James Collins with Steve Davis, interim coaches before returning to the youth ranks. See also Chinese Super League: Cangzhou Lions beat Beijing Guoan jqknews

October 6, 2022 (change October 6, 2022 | 18:39)

