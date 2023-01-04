Master mystic Terence McKenna said, “You must take seriously the idea that understanding the universe is your responsibility, because the only understanding of the universe that will be useful to you is your own.” This will be vital advice for you in 2023. You will do well to create an updated version of your personal philosophy. I advise you to read a lot of ideas from smart people about the game of life. Try to commune with interesting minds that stimulate your deep thoughts. Choose the parts that feel truest to you to create a new vision that is uniquely yours.