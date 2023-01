I’ve picked out a sweet tip for you to always refer to in 2023. It’s in full alignment with your upcoming astrological omens. I suggest you copy it by hand onto a piece of paper and keep it in your wallet or under your pillow. Here it is, courtesy of author Martha Beck: “The important thing is to tell yourself a life story where you, the hero, are primarily a problem solver rather than a helpless victim. This is within your power to do, whatever fate has in store for you.”