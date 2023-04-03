Home News Roberto Enriquez regrets the death of Enrique Mendoza
News

by admin
Roberto Enriquez, president of Copei, lamented the death of the former governor of the state Miranda Enrique Mendoza. This is news that was known on the morning of this Monday, April 3.

Enriquez said the last time he saw Mendoza was at the wake for the former governor’s mother. “With Enrique I shared many struggles and I learned that in politics, one of the fundamental virtues is work and perseverance,” Enriquez said.

And he remembered that when he visited him, Mendoza would tell him: “Roberto, in that drawer are the trinkets and chocolates but don’t eat them all, please.”

He also indicated that on the last occasion they spoke, Mendoza told him that he was improving. “But he could not. Today I have to say goodbye to him, remembering him beautifully, with affection and admiration,” she added.

Mendoza died in the early hours of this Monday, April 3, at the age of 77, due to leukemia that he was diagnosed with at the beginning of the year.

