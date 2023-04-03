In addition to being one of the heads of Sinaloa, he would be responsible for the trafficking of various amounts of drugs to North America.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico reported this Sunday that it extradited to the United States a subject designated as the chief of escorts and liaison in drug trafficking to that country of the capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, currently in prison.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the subject was handed over for prosecution for his probable responsibility in the crimes of criminal association, against health and using, brandishing and discharging a firearm.

The FGR indicated that, in compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the United States, “extradited to the Government of that country a fugitive of Mexican nationality required by the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, United States.”

In the report, the name of Jorge “G” was noted, identified by the Mexican media as Jorge Iván Gastélum Ávila and who is accused of belonging to a criminal organization and one of the leaders of the Sinaloa plaza, in addition to being responsible for the trafficking of various amounts. of drugs to the United States.

Gastélum Ávila was arrested on January 6, 2016 along with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, but had avoided being sent to the United States Justice through various legal resources.

The FGR indicated that the individual was handed over this Sunday afternoon at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), to the US agents designated for his transfer to that country.

The extradition agreement between both countries was signed in 1978, however, the first extraditions occurred until 1995.

EFE

