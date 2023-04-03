Alessandro Del Piero was cheered on Saturday night at the Stadium. The fans dedicated cheers and applause to him and he reciprocated moved. For some time there has been talk of his return as club manager, but, so far, nothing has been done in this direction. For his part, Pinturicchio has never hidden his desire to lend a hand to the club of which he has always been a fan, but to do so he asks for a role that is not just one of simple representation. The question relating to the future of society continues to keep pace with the technical one. The fans have already made their choices in this regard.

Massara to Juventus: 40%

The rumors that would like to continue to grow Massara next Ds of the Juventus. The person concerned has already had more than one meeting with the management and is the ideal profile to start a new cycle. However, nothing is decided yet. Logical that if the current Rossoneri DS landed in Turin it would in fact be further confirmation of Allegri’s influence on the new course, given the friendship that unites the two. A lot will also depend on Milan’s closing season. Massara would hardly leave the AC Milan club if qualification for the Champions League came.

Del Piero to Juventus: 30%

According to Corriere della Serathe president Ferrero would have offered to Del Piero a role “alla Nedved”, i.e. of mere representation. The former Juventus captain, on the other hand, would like to influence choices and would not be satisfied with acting as a symbol and making a few statements. In short: Pinturicchio would like to be more Maldini and less Zanetti. For this reason, despite the support of the fans, his return to black and white seems far away. However, the fans’ love and the club’s legal problems could lead Elkann to intervene personally to find an agreement with Del Piero.

Berta to Juventus: 20%

Another name that revolves around the Juventus is that of Andrea Bertha, current director of Atletico Madrid. The Italian has been a manager of the Colchoneros for 10 years (before he held the position of Technical Director), but at the end of the season he could try a new experience, especially if Simeone packs his bags. His name has long been popular because he is a high-profile figure who would fit perfectly with the new course. Berta would also be a welcome profile for her international experience. In short: you would have the pedigree to open a new cycle.

From Paul to Juventus: 20%

In the Juventus the dream that leads to does not set By Paul. The Argentine will leave Atletico Madrid in the summer and his agents have already re-established relations with the management. De Paul would be the first goal for midfield to replace Rabiot, also considering the competition on Frattesi. The Bianconeri want to understand what the room for maneuver is for this operation. The Argentine, for his part, would be happy to return to Italy and would accept Juventus even without the Champions League, but much will depend on the future developments of the investigation.

Scamacca to Juventus: 20%

Vlahovic’s fate continues to hang in the balance and Juventus won’t give up Scam In the event of the transfer of the Serbian, the Italian would be the ideal profile to take his place. Scamacca comes from a less than exciting season at West Ham, but he remains a welcome profile on which we are ready to bet. The possible formula (loan with right of redemption) could also favor the operation.

David Luciani