Donald Trump landed at New York’s La Guardia airport after a flight on board his jet from Palm Beach airport to New York, where he will turn himself in tomorrow for the indictment in the case of porn star Stormy Daniels. The procession of dark cars of the Secret Service that accompanied the ex president slowly traveled the streets between two wings of dozens of fans of the tycoon: images destined to go down in history because for the first time a former president of the United States is indicted.

Cameras yes or no?

His lawyers expressed their opposition to the cameras in the Manhattan courtroom to Judge Juan Merchan. The judge also heard the prosecutor’s office on the matter and will now have to announce his decision.

There are no “categorical bans” in the state of New York on the presence of the media in the courts, the Manhattan prosecutors explained shortly after the former president’s lawyers expressed their opposition, however “it is at the judge’s discretion to establish whether filming videos, photos and radio can harm the defendant”.

New attorney for Trump

Meanwhile, Donald Trump hires a new lawyer for his ‘battle’ with the Manhattan prosecutor’s office over the $ 130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. It is Todd Blanche, a white-collar crime lawyer until recently a partner in the firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. “I have been asked to represent Trump in the prosecutor’s case” in Manhattan and “after careful consideration I have decided that it is the best thing for me and that I must not pass up the opportunity,” Blanche said in an email to Politico . Blanche previously worked at the Manhattan prosecutor’s office and previously represented Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Igor Fruman, a former Rudy Giuliani ally.