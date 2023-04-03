Home World Trump landed in New York to turn himself in. No lawyers on courtroom cameras
World

Trump landed in New York to turn himself in. No lawyers on courtroom cameras

by admin
Trump landed in New York to turn himself in. No lawyers on courtroom cameras

Donald Trump landed at New York’s La Guardia airport after a flight on board his jet from Palm Beach airport to New York, where he will turn himself in tomorrow for the indictment in the case of porn star Stormy Daniels. The procession of dark cars of the Secret Service that accompanied the ex president slowly traveled the streets between two wings of dozens of fans of the tycoon: images destined to go down in history because for the first time a former president of the United States is indicted.

Cameras yes or no?

His lawyers expressed their opposition to the cameras in the Manhattan courtroom to Judge Juan Merchan. The judge also heard the prosecutor’s office on the matter and will now have to announce his decision.

There are no “categorical bans” in the state of New York on the presence of the media in the courts, the Manhattan prosecutors explained shortly after the former president’s lawyers expressed their opposition, however “it is at the judge’s discretion to establish whether filming videos, photos and radio can harm the defendant”.

New attorney for Trump

Meanwhile, Donald Trump hires a new lawyer for his ‘battle’ with the Manhattan prosecutor’s office over the $ 130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. It is Todd Blanche, a white-collar crime lawyer until recently a partner in the firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. “I have been asked to represent Trump in the prosecutor’s case” in Manhattan and “after careful consideration I have decided that it is the best thing for me and that I must not pass up the opportunity,” Blanche said in an email to Politico . Blanche previously worked at the Manhattan prosecutor’s office and previously represented Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Igor Fruman, a former Rudy Giuliani ally.

See also  Elections in France, projections: Macron does not have a majority in Parliament

Find out more

You may also like

The war on the Ramadan commons – breaking...

The trial for the attack on the rue...

Iran, it is now compulsory for female students...

Donald Trump’s D-Day, from yellow mugshots to new...

Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the...

Attack in St. Petersburg, the expert Mark Galeotti:...

here is the program for the week

Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro...

Blinken Presses Russian Foreign Minister to Free WSJ...

Unclose interview for “Russula Gauma” (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy