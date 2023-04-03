Long-term project that passes first from the Europeans (each for himself) and then from the Regionals

The rumor is explosive, disruptive. Nothing official, of course, but Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte would already have an agreement in principle to build a stable alliance over time, which also includes the Italian Left and the Verdi, and which cuts out the nascent single party between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. In the European elections of 2024, given the proportional electoral law, everyone will go with their own symbol and it will be there that the balance of power will be seen to build the foundations of the alliance. But the general agreement, which in some way also includes the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landiniit’s already there.

So much so that it is not excluded that the 5 Stars, with the support of the Democratic Party, may ask for entry into the European Parliament next year in the group of Pse. The key step will be the next regional elections where, as we also saw in yesterday’s and today’s votes in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the Pd and M5S are allies and the Third Pole presents itself alone. The hypotheses for the two southern regions to try to preserve remain – as he wrote Affaritaliani.it – Francesco Boccia in Puglia and Gaetano Manfredi (mayor of Naples) in Campania, where Conte wants to stop the former president of the Chamber Roberto Fico.

Subscribe to the newsletter

