Kentucky’s governor signed a bill to legalize marijuana, making the state the 38th state to implement the reform.

Just one day after the House approved Sen. Stephen West’s (R) legislation, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) fulfilled his pledge to sign the law into law on Friday. The governor had rallied citizens to lobby their state representatives to pass the bill.

“Too many of our people face the burden of having chronic or terminal illnesses like cancer, or those like our veterans who suffer from PTSD or residents who live with epilepsy, seizures, Parkinson’s or whatever,” Beshear said. “These people want and deserve safe and effective methods of treatment.”

Advocates have been optimistic about the prospects for medical marijuana this year. The House had advanced similar measures in past sessions but had been blocked in the Senate, but this time things turned out to be different.

“One of the main reasons I sponsored this bill and pushed it forward is addiction. Other states that have adopted it have seen not only a 20 to 30 percent reduction in opioid use, but also a 20 to 30 percent reduction in drug addiction,” West, the bill’s sponsor, said at a conference. press Friday along with the governor.”If you haven’t looked, Kentucky has a serious addiction problem, and I think Senate Bill 47 and medical marijuana may be part of the solution.”

Rep. Jason Nemes (R), who brought medical cannabis bills to the House for several sessions, said “there are thousands and thousands of residents who just want to be and want to feel better, and this will help them with that.”

Here’s what SB 47 will accomplish:

Patients with referrals from physicians or registered nurses may receive prescriptions for cannabis use if they have cancer, severe pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms or spasticity, chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting, PTSD, or any other medical condition or disease that the Kentucky Center for Cannabis deems appropriate.

Smoking marijuana will be prohibited, but patients will still be able to access raw cannabis for vaporization.

Home cultivation will not be permitted.

Patients can have a 30-day supply of cannabis in their residence and a 10-day supply on their person.

Patient registration will only last up to 60 days and the initial visit must be in person.

There will be a 35% THC limit on flower marijuana products and a 70% limit on concentrates. Edibles cannot exceed 10 milligrams per serving.

Medical cannabis will be exempt from sales taxes and excise duties.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will be charged with overseeing the programme, including setting regulations and issuing business licences.

License categories include three levels of growers, as well as producers, processors, safety compliance facilities and dispensaries.

Local governments can opt out of allowing cannabis businesses to operate, but citizens can petition to bring their municipalities back.

A nine-member Board of Physicians and Advisors will be created consisting of seven physicians and two experienced nurses.

The regulations are to be finalized by 1 January 2024.

The State Board of Physicians and the State Board of Nurses will be responsible for certifying professionals to recommend cannabis.

(Marijuana Moment of 04/01/2023)