Xiaoshan is “ignited” by the whole people to welcome the Asian Games

Xiaoshan Daily News On the morning of the 1st, at the cultural and sports center square of Wenyan Street, the mass-themed activity of “Love Xiaoshan, Love the Asian Games” and the first event of “Village Asian Games Interesting Movement” were launched hotly, and the atmosphere of welcoming the Asian Games among the whole people set off a new climax. District leaders Ye Jianhong, Zhou Shenghua, Gu Tao, Yang Xincheng and Qu Hu attended the launching ceremony.

Participate and share the event. At the event site, the content of the mass-themed event “Love Xiaoshan, Love the Asian Games” was released, and the relevant departments received the task letter for the event.

According to reports, the mass theme activity of “Love Xiaoshan, Love the Asian Games” will run through the entire process of the current Asian Games preparations and hosting. Specifically, it includes four major activities: “The whole city is full of flowers, and the beautiful Xiaoshan is beautiful”, “The whole city is full of ceremonies, and the civilized Xiaoshan is getting better”, “The whole city is full of joy, and Xiaoshan is excited”, “The whole city is full of love, and Xiaoshan is burning in the Asian Games”. plates.

Among them, “The whole city is full of flowers and beautiful Xiaoshan is beautiful”, mainly to mobilize the citizens of the whole district to take action together. A themed activity to dress up our common home. “Courtesy of the whole city, civilized Xiaoshan benefit” includes four themed activities: “Welcome to the Asian Games in accordance with the rules and regulations”, “Welcome to the Asian Games by all people’s volunteers”, “Welcome to the Asian Games with smiling services” and “Welcome to the Asian Games by all people learning English”, focusing on the cultivation of civilized habits, Volunteer service participation, window service improvement, etc., guide citizens to be civilized and public moral, welcome the Asian Games with the spirit of the new era and a civilized image, and create a model of civilization. “Full of Joyful City, Joyful Xiaoshan Get Up”, focusing on culture and benefiting the people, with three themed activities of “Asian Games Entering Villages”, “Asian Games Entering Units” and “Asian Games Entering Campuses” to provide citizens with innovative and trendy cultural and sports activities, Create a new picture of vitality, welcome and welcome to the Asian Games. “Love fills the city Asian Games Xiaoshan ignites” will focus on organizing three themed activities of “Welcome to the Asian Games” public service advertisement promotion, urban memory excavation, and urban cultural experience to create a unique Asian Games urban cultural experience for citizens, and continue to encourage all people to welcome the Asian Games atmosphere.

Taking advantage of the preparations for the Asian Games, Xiaoshan’s urban appearance is being upgraded in an all-round way. In order to let the citizens of the district feel the gratifying changes brought about by the Asian Games from a distance, and enhance the sense of honor and pride of “hosting the Asian Games at the doorstep”, starting from 2021, the District Asian Games Security Office will innovatively carry out the “Asian Games Xiaoshan Experience Officer” activity, inviting Weng Renkang, Li Lanjuan, Lu Wei, Chen Miaolin and many other big names have fully participated in the construction of venues for the Asian Games in Xiaoshan, the construction of supporting infrastructure and other work experience, and contributed to Xiaoshan’s service and guarantee for the Asian Games. Further experience the changes brought about by the Asian Games. In the past two years since the event was launched, more than a thousand experience activities of various types have been customized, and a series of brands such as “Twelve Seasons of Rural Sports” and ten experience routes have been launched.

At the event site, the lineup of “Asian Games Xiaoshan Experience Officer” was “expanded” again, and the Chinese National Women’s Baseball Team collectively “joined” to “endorse” Xiaoshan’s Asian Games city experience. Ding Ding, the coach of the Chinese National Women’s Baseball Team, and Li Meixuan, Sun Kangyao, Liu Mengying, Shan Keyan, Zhao Jiayi, and Zhang Lanxin, the athletes of the Chinese National Women’s Baseball Training Team, took the stage to accept the “endorsement” certificate as representatives.

The event site also awarded the first batch of “Asian Games Civilization Stations” in our district. The “Asian Games Civilization Stations” were jointly built by the District Civilization Office in conjunction with various departments and towns and streets (platforms). They are distributed in the Asian Games viewing space and traffic venues in our district. Stations, service windows, banks, hotels, hospitals, scenic spots, communities and other areas; the “Love Xiaoshan Love Asian Games” city-wide mobilization initiative was released. Subsequently, the first series of activities of the “Village Asian Games Fun Sports” (Wenyan Station) kicked off. Starting from Wenyan, the “Rhythm of the Asian Games” will spread throughout the city.