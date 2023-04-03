Moving during the first 3 months in a senior executive positionadapting to a new organizational structure and its culture, responding to the challenges and results that the business is requiring, is for the women how to get in the ring

It is not about rhetorical or sexist issues, it is an issue recognized by experts who first 100 days are crucial both for the company that hires and for the new employee, especially if she comes from outside.

There is a very high level of exposure, where the skills are scrutinized and put to the test both by shareholders, peers and collaborators. In this position, it is very easy to get absorbed by the operational routine and for the strategic to take a backseat.

Neither lock yourself in doubt with fear, nor rush mortgaging your future.

Experience has shown how important it is for female executives to be able to assume this period as the moment to sit solidly the bases of your success.

The crucial first 100 days

Your team and organization, a path to explore and advance not only during the first three months but in what will happen after, where results will be demanded of you, and the constitution of a team capable of working in the same direction and defined strategic action plans, are the way to achieve effective leadership.

In a world where we want equality, this journey implies that women in leadership positions allow themselves explore internal beliefs and patterns of what direction, authority and power mean.

As they advance in this regard, women in managerial positions manage to assert themselves. Getting rid of conventional labels to achieve an integration that allows them to be firm, express oneself preciselymake decisions about what is and what is not as they gain confidence in their position.

Additionally, for an executive to be successful in her role, it is vital to also explore the networks of alliances and associations with which it has to interact in each of the interfaces of its activity: customers, partners, investors, shareholders.

In the case of women, some of whom are accustomed to move in private spheres, move into the public sphere and Being visible is a challenge.

Therefore, by defining their communication spaces, adjusting shared content and learning to manage in networks, their results are expanded, facilitating immediacy in responses, as well as the establishment of alliances and new projection spaces, a logic that is much more inclusive and adapted to the diversity.

* Vicepresidenta de International Coaching Federation Venezuela. Actual CEO Progress Human Development.