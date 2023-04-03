Cannalivery

Cannalivery is revolutionizing the medical cannabis market in Germany. The young online mail-order pharmacy enables patients to obtain their cannabis medication quickly and reliably. The experienced pharmacists, siblings and founders Dr. Stephanie Spahn and Michael Thiebes guarantee medical care according to the highest pharmaceutical standards for their customers and offer a quick alternative to local pharmacies.

Local pharmacies sometimes have little experience with cannabinoid-based medicines and delivery times are long. Cannalivery, which aims to become the Amazon for cannabis, solves the current problems for patients with an enormously wide range of products and guarantees fast delivery within 48 hours. From 2024, deliveries should be made nationwide within 420 minutes – including the issuing of prescriptions. But not only the logistical challenges are solved, but also the pharmaceutical advice and the support of the patients in the bureaucratic everyday life of the health insurance companies are improved.

The cannabis market is booming: In the first three quarters of 2022, gross sales were almost EUR 147 million. The statutory health insurance companies alone covered the costs for more than 5 tons of cannabis blossoms and 3,000 liters of cannabis extracts last year – but the majority of patients still have to pay for their medication privately.

The status quo: patients often have to get an overview of the supply situation themselves in the jungle of over 1,000 listed cannabis flowers and organize a prescription with their doctor at short notice so that delivery by a pharmacy is possible within the legal deadlines. In addition, patients are often put obstacles in their way to get the costs covered by the statutory health insurance. The result is often that patients have to help each other and bear the cost of their medicine, which amounts to several hundred euros per month.

Cannabis to your doorstep

The concept: Patients upload their prescription to the cannalivery.com platform. Experienced pharmacists check the order and prepare the drug for shipping throughout Germany. Meanwhile, the original prescription, as required by law, is sent to the pharmacy by post – free of charge. The cannabis medicines are then sent by express mail. The status of the order can be tracked at any time. Throughout the ordering process, Cannalivery pharmacists are available to answer any pharmaceutical and logistical questions.

She CEO – From research to patient care

The Idea of ​​Cannalivery: Dr. Spahn has long been interested in the diverse effects of the cannabis plant. Part of your dissertation dealt with the possibilities that cannabis can contribute to many therapies.

dr Stephanie Spahn: “It has become apparent that the current demand for medical cannabis products in Germany cannot be adequately met. We would like to solve this problem and offer patients a point of contact and a simple supply of the medication they need. It is important to me To look after patients at the highest pharmaceutical level. My brother and I live this maxim every day in our three pharmacies, which we run together in the greater Cologne/Bonn area.”

dr Spahn has asserted herself as an entrepreneur in the male-dominated pharmaceutical industry. In the cannabis industry, Dr. Spahn take on a pioneering role and represent the pharmacy world, which is actually dominated by women.

Telemedicine consultation is coming

Patients are the top priority when it comes to treatment with cannabis. Therefore, at the end of 2023, the team will be expanded to include specialists and lawyers who will support applications for cost coverage for statutory health insurance companies. So far, unfortunately, it has not been a matter of course that the costs for necessary cannabis medicines are borne by health insurance companies.

Strategic partner Cannamedical

Cannalivery was able to win the Cologne-based pharmaceutical company Cannamedical as a strategic partner. Cannamedical has been active in the cannabis market since 2016 and, with a market share of around 25 percent, is one of the established brands for cannabis flowers and extracts on the German market.

“Through this partnership, we can jointly enable the rapid and extensive availability of cannabis medicines. Cannalivery’s vision aligns with our corporate values ​​and our focus on helping patients achieve a better quality of life,” says David Henn, CEO of Cannamedical Pharma GmbH .

Comprehensive supply

Cannalivery strives to establish itself as Germany’s leading cannabis online pharmacy, focusing on the nationwide supply of high-quality cannabinoid-based medicines. Cannalivery relies on a unique service and a wide range of products. The start-up sees itself as part of a growing industry and is firmly convinced that medical cannabis will play an increasingly important role in healthcare in the future. They want to take on the pioneering role.

About cannalivery is Germany’s unique cannabis online pharmacy with a focus on a nationwide supply of cannabinoid-based medicines. The start-up was founded in 2023 by the pharmacists and siblings Dr. Stephanie Spahn and Michael Thiebes. Both have many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Spahn was already researching the diverse effects of cannabis during his doctorate. The pharmacists want to give patients smooth access to medicinal cannabis. In addition, they should be offered a wide range of products.

