Original title: NCT member Do Young and actor Kim Minha collaborated on the new song “Fallin'” to be released on October 25th!

NCT Doyoung’s new song “Fallin'” with actor Kim Minha

Sohu Korean Entertainment News NCT member Do Young and actor Kim Minha have an emotional collaboration.

Doyoung and actor Kim Minha’s new song “Fallin'” will be released on various music sites at 5 pm on October 25th.

The new song “Fallin'” is a duet song that combines the gentle and infectious Doyoung’s singing and Kim Minha’s warm voice. The lyrics contain unexpected heartbeats and throbbing beginnings that come before you know it. sweet sensibility.

At the same time, this new song was written and composed by “No.1 artist” BoA and popular musician Shaun Kim, which improved the degree of completion and is expected to receive enthusiastic attention from fans.

In addition, Doyoung has gained global popularity by being recognized for his outstanding singing and singing skills through various music activities such as OSTs and collaborations in addition to NCT activities. Kim Minha has become a high-profile rookie by showing great acting skills in the drama “PACHINKO”, and the meeting of the two global trends will attract attention.

In addition, today (24th) at 11:00 am (Beijing time) through Warner Music and NCT's official YouTube channel, the production of "Fallin'" was released in advance, attracting attention.

