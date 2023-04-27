Robotics kits arrived for some educational institutions in Cali

Technology teachers in Cali will have the opportunity to work with their students on issues related to programming, structure and development of computational thinking.

This is based on the provision of robotics kits that the Pedagogical Route leads to some institutions official educational institutions of Cali And Felidia.

This initiative aims to enhance the skills and competencies of educators and students in the development of computational thinking, algorithmic thinking, problem decomposition, pattern recognition, and others. skills in demand in new careers in the IT sector or computer science.

“We are promoting logical thinking, problem solving, critical thinking, collaborative work and all those skills that are needed to contribute to the world of workbe the skills that our students possess”, said Maritza Cuartas Jaramillo, a professor of Technology at the Ciudad de Cali Technical Institution.

These kits must be worked as a team to develop competencies and skills for collaborative, cooperative work, where each student prioritize their learning according to their abilities, tastes and abilities.

The cases contain Arduino programmable boards, sensors and other elements to become line following robots, which You can work at all educational levels.

What does each package contain?

1. 6 Tipo Robots 4.

2. Digital training ecosystems.

3. A digital primer.

4. A Stop Motion kit that contains a web camera and digital training ecosystems and a printed booklet.

5. A state-of-the-art laptop for teachers participating in the Network of ICT Leader Teachers.

Given:

The Pedagogical Route is a mechanism for articulation and participation between the Central Level of the Mayor’s Office with the Ministry of Education and the Official Educational Institutions, in order to contribute to the achievement of the proposed objectives within the framework of educational quality.

