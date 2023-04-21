Home » Rocket Lab Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Rocket Lab Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Rocket Lab Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023
following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

