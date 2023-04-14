On the morning of April 13, 2023, the session of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) took place with the virtual participation of Rodrigo Londoño, a signatory to Peace and president of the Comunes Party, who was present for the first time in the event.

Their participation was reportedly fostered after Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative located in Paris, urged the actors to sign peace through dialogue, a statement that was reportedly made before the Security Council in New York.

For his part, Londoño confirmed this on his Twitter account, where he mentioned that his participation responds to a task of “… reaffirming the unwavering will for peace of the population in the process of reincorporation, the importance and the current state of the implementation of the #PeaceAgreement of Colombia”.

In the intervention, whose document was also shared on the social network of the signatory Paz, he referred to the creation of a land fund managed by the State and the delivery of land, which would be made to vulnerable populations, of which he indicated that only 8.37 percent has been carried out and he pointed out that the previous government headed by Iván Duque would be responsible for the lack of political will for “… opposing compliance with the Agreement.”

In a second moment, he referred to the non-compliance with the creation of a closed television channel that was aimed at parties and social organizations as part of the implementation of the Comprehensive System.

He also referred to the dissident groups, who returned to arms and who, he assured, represent “… a minuscule percentage of those of us who signed the Agreement”, in response to this he also referred to the “… lack of protection for social leaders who are permanently assassinated by those groups”, he even added other related situations such as threats and forced displacements.

He pointed out the importance of starting work on the Strategic Security and Protection Plan that was approved in the Peace Agreement for people in the reincorporation process and the guarantee of productive projects that allow access to basic needs.

In addition, he also indicated that: “We recognize time and again that if it had not been for the support of the international community, in particular the United Nations, its Security Council and its Mission in Colombia, which constantly moved the government of Iván Duque to take the Peace Agreement seriously and to implement some of its aspects, the effort to reach a political solution to the confrontation with us could have failed”.

The UN Mission in Colombia spoke out against the fact and mentioned that: “We attended this session of the Security Council today with hope. We know that your support for the current government in its purpose of fully complying with the Agreement will have multiplier effects than those of the recent past”, in relation to Londoño’s participation.

His speech ended by acknowledging the work of President Gustavo Petro in the process, as he assured that: “… he has set up the Commission for Monitoring, Promotion and Verification Csivi, as well as the role in it of the ethnic and gender instances, and has promised to finance them.

In fact, he recognized important advances such as the delivery of land to the population in compliance, having provided resources for the National Development Plan, and took the opportunity to ask the international community for support in the purchase of land from ranchers as a necessary measure for the start of work in the sustainable productive projects that the reincorporated urgently need.

Finally, he pointed out that although they recognize the difficulties that this process has entailed, they believe in and support the policy proposed by the national government headed by Gustavo Petro de la Paz Total.

“…the path of dialogue must never be abandoned, it is the only one that can lead us to a civilized society. Of all humanity’s alternatives, the worst is war. Only peace and the paths of dialogue will make us better”, concluded the intervention. with Infobae

