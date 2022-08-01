“For many years now – says the general manager of Roma Capitale, Paolo Aielli – that local public administrations have concentrated on playing a role on their own in the ascending phase of investments, that is the search for the resources to make them, and in the descending phase of reporting. . Instead, there is a structural weakness, and Roma Capitale is no exception, in the middle part, that of the planning and management of the contract. This is why we are thinking of a wide use of agreements with third parties, as happened with Anas ». Anas which has started work on a very limited first tranche of maintenance but on which work could be channeled for at least 200 million. “Project financing is also a solution that we will experiment with in the management of heat and energy in schools, in the closure of the waste cycle and in the management of complex public infrastructures,” says Aielli.

The resources for the five floors

But let’s see the resources for each of the five floors. During the week Gualtieri will present the plan for the Jubilee and the one for waste. The Jubilee plan has a fund of 1.3 billion, but will reach 4.2 billion considering the funding from different sources. The waste plan provides for an investment of 1.3 billion, of which around 700 million for the waste-to-energy plant. The plan – which will indicate the overall strategy for 2030 with the trends and objectives of waste production, the share of separate waste collection, logistics and plant engineering – also provides for the construction of two biodigesters in Casal Selce and Cesano. They are largely PNRR funding. The waste plan will be subjected to public debate and strategic environmental assessment (Vas), before the final launch.

For the Pnrr the estimate is complex. The municipality of Rome estimates that it has three billion in investments managed directly, but does not take into account the many investments made by other subjects. The most reliable work was done by the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, who estimates an investment in Rome of the order of 6-6.5 billion (net of 1.3 billion destined on the Jubilee floor). The chapters are rapid mass transport with the Palmiro Togliatti and Termini-Vatican-Aurelio tramways and the renewal of the bus fleet and metro trains (1,656 million), investments in FS (2,041 million), roads and highways (1,696 million) , urban regeneration and Erp (354 million), water infrastructures with the modernization of the Peschiera (160 million), ports (Civitavecchia 159 million), cycle paths (56 million), judicial towns and prisons (169 million). If mobility and public buildings are the largest share, to reach the 7 billion estimated for the NRP we must add investments belonging to other missions such as the development of Cinecittà (150 million).

No problem for the count of Caput Mundi, 500 million to enhance cultural heritage. The plan for candidacy for Expo 2030 is more articulated. What can be said for now is that 2 billion are direct investments for the construction of the Expo sites while 1.5 billion concern indirect investments for infrastructure, mobility and service logistics to the site. The municipality of Rome estimates that there are also 2.5 billion in investments related to the event, still infrastructures that improve the mobility system with indirect benefits also on the Expo.