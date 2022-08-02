

The hot and sultry weather continues to spread to the north, South China and other places welcome a new round of rainfall today



China Weather Network News Today (August 2), the high temperature weather continued to spread to the north, and some areas felt very sultry. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning. In terms of precipitation, starting today, southern China and other places will usher in a new round of rainfall, accompanied by strong convective weather locally, reminding the public to take precautions.

The center of gravity of high temperature gradually rises north to the north to start a “sultry week”

In August, the subtropical high pressure returned strongly again, and with the high temperature and sultry weather, it extended westward and northward, and the heat gradually spread to the north. Yesterday, the high temperature was mainly concentrated in the Sichuan Basin, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and its south, and only a few high temperatures occurred sporadically in North China and Huanghuai. Monitoring shows that yesterday, high temperature weather above 35°C occurred in Jiangnan, South China, Sichuan Basin, Hubei, and southern Shaanxi. The highest temperature in some areas such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is 38-39 °C, and the local temperature in Beibei, Chongqing, Jiangjin, Sichuan Luzhou and other places reaches 40-42 °C.

Starting today, the shift of the high temperature center of gravity will be more obvious. Jianghuai, Huanghuai, eastern North China, and eastern Northwest China will usher in a large range of high-temperature weather one after another. It is expected that during the day today, southern Shaanxi, southern Henan, Hubei, Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern and western Zhejiang, central and western Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, eastern Guizhou, Chongqing, eastern Sichuan, Guangdong, Guangxi, eastern Hebei, Tianjin, etc. There are high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in the area. Among them, the highest temperature in parts of southern Anhui, eastern Hubei, western Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Chongqing, eastern Guangxi, central and northern Guangdong and other places is 37-39 ℃. above 40°C. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 2.

Like the south, the large-scale high-temperature weather in the north will also be a typical “sultry” high temperature. The body temperature will be higher than the actual daily maximum temperature value, and you will experience the “sauna day” in midsummer. For example, in Beijing, the highest temperature in the next week will be around 34 ℃, but due to the relatively high relative humidity, it is “not high temperature, but it is better than high temperature”.

Rain in South China and other places “drained” the high temperature, there are heavy rains in Inner Mongolia, Guangxi and other places

In terms of precipitation, the tropical system is relatively active on the south side of the subtropical high recently, and it will frequently affect southern my country due to the pulling of the easterly wind. It is expected that from today to the 6th, southern China and southern Jiangnan will usher in moderate to heavy rain from east to west, local heavy rain, and the arrival of the rainfall will also “drain” the long-lasting high temperature weather in the above-mentioned areas. In addition, in the northeast and north China areas on the north side of the subtropical high, there will also be a new round of rainfall from today, accompanied by strong convective weather locally.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, northern and southern Qinghai, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northeastern Heilongjiang, central and southern Sichuan, western Yunnan, southeastern Jiangxi, southeastern Zhejiang, eastern and southern Fujian, eastern Guangdong,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the island and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Jilin, northern Liaoning, western and southern Sichuan Basin, eastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, and southeastern Fujian. There is heavy rain in the area.

The meteorological department reminded that the Northeast region, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Yunnan, South China and other places need to be alert to the adverse effects of rainfall and local strong convective weather on traffic and travel, and prevent possible secondary disasters; the public should pay close attention to forecast and early warning information, Do a good job of lightning protection and rain protection.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean that it represents the opinion of this website or confirms the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.