Bassam a-Saadi, the leader of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, was captured last night in Jenin (West Bank) after a prolonged firefight with Palestinian militiamen, one of whom was killed. The military radio reported it. From Gaza, the military wing of Islamic Jihad has threatened retaliatory attacks. Israel has raised the alert in the area close to the Strip. Several arteries were closed to traffic, a section of the railway was blocked.